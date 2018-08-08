FG, Shell should apologize to Ogonoland – MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP says the Federal Government should apologize to the people of the oil rich Ogoni land for the pollution caused by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited.

MOSOP spokesperson Fegalo Nsuke while interacting with youths in in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State said Shell which had caused an unprecedented oil pollution in the region for an upward of 50 years ought to be ashamed of their conduct in Ogoniland rather than speak of cleanup plans for Ogoni as an achievement.

“It is absurd to celebrate a shameful conduct like we have seen with Shell in Ogoniland. Shell polluted the area and denied any wrongdoing, now a scientific report has unveiled the misconduct they hid for over 50 years.

“It is quite unfortunate that after over 50 years of polluting Ogoniland, our government and Shell do not understand that they should be apologising to the Ogoni people and hurry to restore the land,” he said.

