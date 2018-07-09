Finally after many years Nigeria gets national airline, name, logo to be announced June 18

The Federal Government would on June 18 reveal the name and logo of Nigeria’s new national airline.

The country had been without a national carrier for more than a decade as efforts by successive government to resuscitate the comatose Nigeria Airways had always proved abortive.

According to the Minister of State for Transport Hadi Sirika, Nigeria intends to get a 30 aircraft market in five years. Although he said it would begin with five aircraft on the day of launch.

“At Farnborough International Public Airshow coming July 18, 2018 in London, we will unveil the name, logo, colour scheme, the structure and the type of airplane about the national carrier.

He said the aircrafts would be ordered for at the event.

According to Sirika, the airline would take advantage of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that the country had with over 70 countries, as he said the country’s population of over 180 million people is huge enough to support aviation business.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook