President Mohammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Nigeria from his vacation in London, United Kingdom.

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja following his 10 days vacation.

President @MBuhari returns to Abuja from the UK, after a 10 working day vacation. pic.twitter.com/m3t7BdRDfD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 18, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)