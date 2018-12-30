Fire Razes Morgue In Anambra State, 50 Bodies Burnt Beyond Recognittion
4 hours ago
50 bodies were burnt beyond recognition in a fire incident that occurred at the mortuary section of Enugwu-Ukwu general hospital on Saturday, December 29th.
According to reports, the fire started at about 3pm and before they could get through to the the fire service department, the three-room-morgue had been raised down.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
