Fresh Audio: Amaechi described Tinubu, Fashola as Failures

The Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has described a National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Power Babatunde Fashola as failures in a trending leaked Audio

The audio tape which was released by Phrank Shaibu, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently trending all over the country.

In the leaked audio, the embattled minister described Lagos as a gloried village with no infrastructural development thus indicting Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola who have both govern Lagos State for 16 years.

“I live in Abuja, tell me where else we have infrastructure. Lagos is a glorified village. The only difference between Lagos and other cities is the fact that business is in Lagos, everybody is there doing business, so you can at least have food,” he said in the New audio clip,” Amaechi allegedly Said

“If not, tell me what else you have in Lagos? 1,000 plus megawatts. That’s all. That’s what you have. What else do you have? No water, there are no roads. The reason why you meet traffic jams in Lagos is because there are no roads.”

Listen to the Audio

