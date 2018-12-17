FRSC Anambra Sector Commander, Sunday Ajayi Dies In A Car Crash

Share this post:









The Federal Road Safety Commission, Anambra Sector Commander, Sunday Ajayi, has died after he was involved in a car accident in Asaba, Delta state, on Saturday, December 15th.

According to reports, Ajayi and his driver were travelling to Anambra state when the accident took place. While Ajayi lost his life, his driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

