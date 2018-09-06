Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG threatens To Go On Strike

The Nigerian union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vent its anger over the sacking of its members by some oil and gas companies for taking active part in union matters.

NUPENG said the action of the oil companies was oppressive and these companies have used high handedness in dealing with the workers.

Specifically, NUPENG accused the management of Sterling Energy Exploration Company (SEEPCO), and its drilling organ, British Oil and Gas Ltd of depriving the workers of their rights to participate in union affairs.

NUPENG, therefore, is calling on the authorities and other relevant stakeholders to intervene in the matter without delay to prevent the workers from embarking on industrial action in Kwale, Warri area of Delta state.

