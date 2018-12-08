Fuel Tanker Kills Commercial Motorcyclist In Ondo Couple Of Weeks After His Wedding

Share this post:









A fuel tanker crushed a commercial motorcyclist, who is simply identified as Kayode, to death, at Oma Junction, Alagbaka area of Akure, Ondo State capital on Friday.

The incident happened when the fuel tanker which was heading towards Yeoma Plaza was stopped by the traffic warden on duty. The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over the motorcyclist who was approaching the junction, killing him instantly..

“The tanker was stopped by the traffic warden but the driver claimed he lost control of the vehicle and rammed to the bike man and crushed him. The tanker first dragged the cyclist forward and eventually killed him before stopping. We tried to rescue him but it was too late because the vehicle was on him.”

The younger brother of the deceased escaped unhurt from the accident but lamented that Kayode got married a couple of weeks ago, while his wife is pregnant.

Angry Okada riders, however, besieged the scene of the accident and descended on the driver of the vehicle. He was quickly rescued by some security operatives who whisked him away

