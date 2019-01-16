Funeral Of NTA Kaduna Presenter Who Died In An Accident With Her One-Year-Old Child

Share this post:









Amina Bashir, a presenter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Network Centre, Kaduna and her one-year-old son died Saturday in a road crash along Pambegua-Jos road.

She was on her way to the NTA TV College in Jos, Plateau State, when the incident occurred.

Aisha was buried Saturday evening in accordance with the Islamic rites.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, husband and children.

Her colleague, who shared videos from the funeral described her as humble, kind and hardworking

“Innalilahi waina illaihi rajiun please brothers and sisters please put my colleague in NTA Kaduna program department in prayers we just lost her as a result of accident she had along pambegua jos road she just resumed yesterday from her annual leave,Amina Bashir news caster, producer Director, presenter in one of our authentic program lafiya uwar jiki. Very humble kind gentle hand working and a very dedicated Muslim she died along with her little boy may Allah grant them aljanah Firdausi and give her family and the entire NTA Kaduna family the fortitude to bear the lost”

