Goodluck Jonathan writes new book, provide evidence that Obama was working against him

Former president Goodluck Jonathan finally writes the book he promised about his administration. It is titled “My transition hours.”

In the book, Jonathan accused President Obama of working against his administration backing it up with facts.

He also exposed some conspiracies surrounding the Chibok girls saga.

The ex president also talks on politics, loyalty and betrayal where he spared no one.

There is a mention of the fuel subsidy removal and how the protests were politically motivated.

The perception of him as being weak and several allegations against his administration were addressed.

Then he talked about that moment he conceded and made that call to Buhari even before the winner was finally announced to save Nigeria from bloodshed

The forward of the book is written by Former president of Ghana and Jonathan’s close friend John Mahama.

Reuben Abati, Jonathan’s spokesman had this to say about the book:

In this book, “My Transition Hours”, President Jonathan fights back. His public persona is that he is a meek, gentle personality who lacks the guts to fight. Indeed, after the 2015 elections, everyone deserted him. The Aso Rock Villa became ghost town. Nobody picked our calls again. Giants in the corporate sector who used to beg for access to President Jonathan were reportedly now on the Buhari side. Only the Attorney General of the Federation, the security chiefs and a few others came around. The President was left with just his main body, that is – his innermost circle of aides.

The book is defensive and reactive on the vexed issues of fuel subsidy, Boko Haram, “stealing is not corruption,” governance and so on. President Jonathan takes on the major criticisms of his administration. He doesn’t quite provide hard facts but he talks back. The key issues that the book addresses are noteworthy. This is a book that every Nigerian should pay attention to. In this book, a former President of Nigeria is saying that he was badly treated and he became a villain, because he came from a minority part of the country. He states that “people (are) working against our interest”. In this book, a former President of the country tells us that the idea of “one Nigeria” does not exist because we are a divided country. My boss insists: that “there is no patriotism in Nigerian politics”.

