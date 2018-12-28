Gov. Fayemi Declares State Of Emergency On Water In Ekiti State

Share this post:









Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Thursday declared emergency in the water sector to ensure water supply to all nooks and crannies of the state.

He made the declaration in Ikun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state where he had gone to kick-start the turn around water rehabilitation project at Ero Dam to supply water to many major towns in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor consequently promised to take legal and institutional steps to also make the state open defecation free before 2030.

He said it was in a bid to reduce the level of water borne diseases in Ekiti and make the commodity available to residents that he declared the emergency in water sector.

According to him, the people must be saved from preventable Illnesses through provision of potable water.

He clarified that the emergency was in line with the step taken by President Muhammadu Buhari.

