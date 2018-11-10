Governor Ambode Beefs Up LASTMA With 1000 Recruits

In an effort to strengthen the workforce of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State government has engaged additional officers to boost the efforts of the existing personnel in order to ensure efficient service delivery on the roads.

Briefing newsmen at the State Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja, the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Oyemade Adeyinka Taiwo declared that the move was in consonance with providing adequate monitoring and assessment of the State roads, particularly at strategic locations.

She said with the series of enduring road infrastructure the State government is putting in place at different localities, there is need to improve the operations of LASTMA in order to have a free traffic flow on our roads.

The Chairman also stated that the government is working on boosting the efficiency of the workforce by improving the working conditions of LASTMA personnel, promising that the citizens would soon be engaging more reliable and informed LASTMA officials on the roads.

Oyemade stated further that the recent recruitment of more qualified personnel into the LASTMA is part of an expanded plan to manage the growing menace of heavy traffic situations on major roads in the State.

According to her, “Having pledged to the citizens that the State government would ensure a safe, reliable, accessible and comfortable transportation in Lagos, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is complementing this drive by providing the necessary manpower on the roads”. She disclosed that the new recruits have undergone several intensive interview sessions to ascertain their qualification and suitability for the job, adding that the government is ready to make Lagos an efficient city that is liveable, by developing the public transportation system.

“When the road is manned by reliable and efficient traffic officers, road users will not only abide by traffic regulations but also experience a safe journey to their various destinations, Oyemade emphasised.

The Chairman agreed that the utmost desire of the State government is to provide safe and secure roads for its citizens anywhere in Lagos, and one of the most crucial aspects is providing more manpower to manage traffic on all roads across Lagos State.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 64 times, 64 visits today)