Governor Ikpeazu Reinstate Ban On Use Of Touts To Collect State Revenue Following Auto Accident

The Abia state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has reacted following the death of two passengers including a pregnant woman who were killed in a commercial tricycle on Tuesday in Aba, Abia State, in an accident.

The attention of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has been drawn to reports of an incident involving revenue collectors chasing a vehicle and a tricycle operator which reportedly led to the loss of a life and injury to three others at the Waterside area of Aba yesterday.

The Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to direct security agencies in the state to fish out all those involved in causing the accident and bring them to justice without delay.

The ban on use of touts in collecting flying revenue in the state is hereby reinstated and security agents are to arrest any individual or group operating in the state, particularly within Aba and Umuahia as revenue touts.

Only members of the approved transport unions and uniformed officials of the state revenue service agency are, henceforth, authorized to use humane and acceptable means to collect due revenue for the state.

All interdiction points at Aba, including the fire service premises, railway junction, Osisioma roundabout and others are hereby shut. Security agents should ensure immediate compliance and release of all vehicles parked within the premises used by revenue agents or touts.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the dead accident victim as we also wish the injured quick recovery. The state Commissioners for Transport, Health and the Chairmen of Aba South, Aba North and Obingwa local governments are hereby directed to identify and immediately visit the bereaved family as well as the injured in hospital. Every effort must be made to ensure that adequate medicare is provided to the injured at government’s expense.

Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

14/11/18

