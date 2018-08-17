Nigeria Today

Governors to Nigerians: You didn’t vote for us to pay you salaries

1 min ago

The Nigerian Governors Forum NGF says they were not voted into power to pay workers salaries alone.

Chairman of the NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, made their position known to journalists after the meeting of the governors in Abuja early Thursday morning.

According to Yari, the lack of funds had hindered them from carrying out their responsibilities in other sectors such as health, electricity, education, roads, among others.

“I don’t think you people voted us only to pay salaries. You are looking for good roads, electricity, education and others. So, we can’t do magic. It’s only when we have the funds that we can do all those things,’ he said.

 

