Happy Birthday!! Senate President, Bukola Saraki Is 56 Today (Wish Him Well )

Share this post:









The third most powerful man in Nigeria politics, Bukola Saraki is 56 today.

Bukola Saraki is a Nigerian politician who has been the President of the Senate since 2015. Previously he was the governor of Kwara State under the platform of the PDP (People’s Democratic Party) from 2003 to 2011.

He was first elected to the Senate in April 2011, also under the platform of the PDP, representing the Kwara Central senatorial district, and then re-elected in the March 2015 election, under the platform of the APC (All Progressive Congress).

He decamped back to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party, on the 31st of July 2018. Saraki declared his intention to vie for the Office of President of Nigeria, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Whether good or bad Senate President has contributed so much to Nigeria politics and also to the development of the country.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)