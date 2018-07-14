Herdsmen are not terrorists – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN has said herdsmen in Nigeria should stop being tagged as terrorists and as such cannot be proscribed by the Federal Government as was done with the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Spokesman of MACBAN, Ismaila Ibrahim Ribeji, while speaking to some selected journalists said he does not know why President Muhammadu Buhari declared IPOB terrorist, but wants everybody to understand that herdsmen are not terrorists.

“It is not all of them that are committing crimes. I’m not blind to say that some of the herdsmen are not involved in the killings, just like other tribes are also involved in the killings.

“It has to do with the constitution of the country. The Fulani are scattered not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa and other parts of the world, but if you consider the Nigerian state, I don’t think there is any state where the Fulani organised themselves and say they were going to fight the government and declare their own country.

“But in some states, IPOB has said they were marginalised and they have organised themselves and said they were going to declare their own country.

“So the Biafra people were trying to declare for themselves an independent nation, why the Fulani people have not declared themselves an independent nation, not even a local government. If you look at the Nigeria constitution, anybody who tries to organise a coup plot or people looking for another country from the Nigeria state, there is a punishment,” he said.

