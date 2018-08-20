Hold Saraki responsible for driving the country adrift – Presidency

The Presidency has accused Senate President Bukola Saraki for deliberately driving the nation to this cliff edge as far as the preparations for next elections are concerned.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement on Sunday night said accusations by Senator Bukola Saraki that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for INEC was wrong.

“It is not true that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February. No, it came much later but even then, this is not the real issue. The fact that their proposals came well after the President had laid his budget for the year 2018 before the National Assembly meant that their own will be sent as supplementary budget. This was clearly stated to them by the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

“A supplementary budget cannot be submitted until the main budget is passed, and so the delay in passing the main budget was the reason for the delay. The National Assembly passed the 2018 budget seven months after the document was submitted to the National Assembly by President Buhari.

“Unless someone has forgotten, the budget was submitted to the National Assembly and it took the Saraki-led National Assembly seven months to release it. There is no way President Buhari could have submitted a supplementary budget while the main one was still pending. It is never done,” he said.

