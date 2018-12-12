‘I Am In This Race For A Greater Lagos’, Sanwo-Olu Replies Jimi Agbaje

Share this post:









‘’Fellow Lagosians, my opponent, Mr. Jimi Agbaje had a tweet storm yesterday night where he attempted, though in a very poor manner, to join issues with me on my appearance on TVC yesterday morning.

‘’My initial reaction was to ignore him. In this campaign season, it behoves on anyone seeking to be governor of Lagos to have an elevated mind. As leaders, we should place a high premium on civility and imbibe a high level of decorum in a period like this as example to our followers

Our campaign should be about important issues that affect the lives of our people; what we are bringing to the table to make life more meaningful to Lagosians.

This election will be about who has the best credentials to lead Lagos at this time of our development. It won’t be about who can dish out the most insults or tell the most lies. It will also not be about who can instigate ethnic tensions between the Yorubas and the Igbos.

The election will be about who has the best plan to continue with the progressive and developmental agenda of Lagos that started since 1999. Lagos is a work in progress. In my published interviews in major newspapers this past Sunday. I was clear when I said Mr. Agbaje is my egbon. He is older than me . There is a level of decency that is expected of an elder.

I still expect my opponent to hold on to those higher values we should see of elders as we progress in this campaign. Again, let us take the campaign away from the gutters. Let’s make it about issues that will make life more abundant for Lagosians.

I am in this race #ForAGreaterLagos

Lagosians, do remember that I’d be on @channelstv this morning by 8am. It’d be a pleasure if you could join in.

