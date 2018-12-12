I Am Not A Member Of The Resistance: I Am The Resistance. I Cannot Be Silenced Or Intimidated – FFK

Share this post:









Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said he will not be silenced or intimidated by anyone.

This morning, he wrote, ‘my family have been members of Nigeria’s ruling elite for 4 generations. I cannot be silenced or intimidated by a coven of ill-bred peasants or any man born of woman. I was born to lead, to resist evil, to fight tyranny, to speak truth to power and to stand up for the oppressed’.

He went on to say, ‘no matter what price I have to pay I will play my role and not shy sway from my duty. To me it is not a matter of mere politics but a matter of honour. I will make any sacrifice and move any mountain to deliver our nation from the accursed plague with which she has been afflicted. I am FFK. I am not a member of the resistance: I AM THE RESISTANCE’.

