Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> ‘‘I Can’t Wait For The Presidential Debate’’ – Atiku Commends His VP’s Performance

‘‘I Can’t Wait For The Presidential Debate’’ – Atiku Commends His VP’s Performance

4 hours ago
Share this post:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he cannot wait for the 2019 presidential debate, while showering praises to his vice president for a job well done.

Atiku said this shortly after his running mate took on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the debate organized by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

He commended Obi for “laying out PDP’s vision to get Nigeria working again”.

“I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate,” he tweeted.

Five parties participated in the vice-presidential debate. They are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The presidential debate is scheduled for January 19.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 71 times, 71 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh