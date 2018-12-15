‘‘I Can’t Wait For The Presidential Debate’’ – Atiku Commends His VP’s Performance

Share this post:









The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he cannot wait for the 2019 presidential debate, while showering praises to his vice president for a job well done.

Atiku said this shortly after his running mate took on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the debate organized by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

He commended Obi for “laying out PDP’s vision to get Nigeria working again”.

“I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate,” he tweeted.

Five parties participated in the vice-presidential debate. They are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The presidential debate is scheduled for January 19.

