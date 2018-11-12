I Did Not Go To London To See Tinubu – Oshimhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked media reports that he went to London to see the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his interaction with the Department of State Security Services DSS.

Comrade Oshiomhole had an interaction session with journalists in Benin City after attending the interdenominational service to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki second year in office.

Oshiomhole questioned why he should visit London only to see Tinubu when he could easily see him in Lagos State.

He stated that he has free access to the Presidential villa to see the leader of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “What am I doing in London? Why will I go to London to see Tinubu when I can see him in Bourdilon?

“What are the issues between him and me that we are to resolve in London? The leader of party which is President Buhari, I have access to the villa all the time. I don’t need to go to London to see my leader through the Queen.

“The truth is that once a news reporter succeeds in preaching one lie, he is obliged to preach several lies to sustain the one lie. Some of the media having allowed opposition to misuse them to fake news they now feel obliged to faking more news but I am here and I am fine.”

Speaking about the grievances of some aspirants, Comrade Oshiomhole urged them to learn from President Buhari who contested for the presidency three times without losing hope.

He said there was no way he could make all the contestants win at the primaries.

