Senator Umeh: Okorocha is a ‘419’, I have documents of some of his fraudulent practices.

The Senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Umeh has described the governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha as a ‘419’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception.

Senator Umeh who disclosed this during a chat with the Senate press corps on Wednesday stated that he has documents of Okorocha’s fraudulent practices and will not hesitate to publish them if the governor continues to provokes him.

According to him, he was unaware of Okorocha’s true characteristics when he supported him to be the governor of Imo state ten years ago and was very surprised that a man who used to hold him in high esteem when he (Okorocha) wanted to be governor of Imo State suddenly became a tiger who was attacking everybody.

“Rochas Okorocha is about making history in Nigeria as the only Governor that impeached two deputies and because I advised him against impeaching the current one, he started attacking me” Umeh stated

“I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo state against all odds.

“I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419” who found his way into office through fraud and deception

“Here is a man who was answering ‘yes sir’, ‘yes sir’ to me, even in the presence of my Police orderly who has been working with me in the last thirteen years.

“On getting to office, he suddenly changed, became a tiger and was attacking everybody. I have documents of some of his fraudulent practices and if he continues to attack on me, I will publish them,” Senator Umeh added.

