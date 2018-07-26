I may leave APC very soon — Kwara state governor

The governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed has hinted that he may soon dump the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He dropped the hint on Thursday while playing host to stakeholders in Kwara central senatorial district.

According to Wahab Oba, chief press secretary to the governor, the stakeholders prevailed on Ahmed and Senate President Bukola Saraki to immediately dump the APC, TheCable reports.

Ahmed, who agreed with them that the party “has not met the expectations” of the people of Kwara, said top politicians in the state built the ruling party in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

He expressed disappointment over the “failure” of the government at national level to address insecurity, economy and unemployment challenges confronting the nation.

“We formed APC together in 2014 with the hope to meet the needs and aspirations of the people in critical areas of our national life,” he said.

He said the leadership of the APC had failed to intervene in critical issues affecting the party and its members, alleging that injustice within the party is unbearable.

Ahmed thanked the people of the state for their support, saying he would consider their pleas and make public the new platform that would “meet the aspirations” of the people of the state.

