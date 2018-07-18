I see a future of limitless possibilities, Segun Odegbami declares for Ogun guber race

Former Super Eagle player Segun Odegbami has declared his intention to run for the governorship election of Ogun State.

Mr. Odegbami who hails from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital disclosed that he was ready to serve the people of Ogun State and provide the right kind of leadership it deserved.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, Odegbami stated that he will seek to actualize his ambition on the platform of the Labour Party.

“On that day I shall become a member of the Labour Party and be officially welcomed on that political platform as a gubernatorial candidate for Ogun State in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections,” he said

“I am taking the first step on behalf of all disenfranchised persons in the state. It is now irrevocable and irreversible.

“Our ‘bank’ of contributions is also now open, and I humbly ask for your support and prayers particularly through the period of critical take-off period.

“My team of volunteers will be outlining our programs through the next few months in various media.”

“Knowing my background and temperament, that is a giant step to take. I cannot even start to imagine the consequences of that action.

“But what I can clearly imagine is a vision of the Gateway State in Nigeria that can be a testimony of limitless possibilities in our country, and in Africa within a very short time.

“But this will require, very essentially, the right kind of leadership!

“The key is leadership – one untainted by the sharp experiences of the convoluted and polluted politics of the day; one with an unblemished record of service to his State, his country and to humanity; one with integrity, one with capacity and the courage to dare even in the face of the dangerous precipice on which the country perched” he added.

