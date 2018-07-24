I warned Nigerians about Buhari – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti says the tyranny of President Muhammadu Buhari was slowly reaching everyone.

In a statement on Twitter, while responding to the travails of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Fayose simply wrote:

“Now the tyranny is reaching everyone.

I warned Nigerians”

