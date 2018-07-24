I warned Nigerians about Buhari – Fayose
2 hours ago
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti says the tyranny of President Muhammadu Buhari was slowly reaching everyone.
In a statement on Twitter, while responding to the travails of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Fayose simply wrote:
“Now the tyranny is reaching everyone.
I warned Nigerians”
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 24, 2018
