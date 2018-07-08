Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> I was blind just like Fani-Kayode, but he received healing before me – Dino Melaye

I was blind just like Fani-Kayode, but he received healing before me – Dino Melaye

12 hours ago
Sen. Dino Melaye arrested, moved to SARS hqtrs

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he was blind just like a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, but Fani-Kayode received healing of political blindness before him.

In a Tweet on Sunday Evening, Dino thanked God that both of them can now see. He noted that both of them are returnee to the PDP.

    Reply

  2. I’m happy with what I’m seeing, I can only hope, God will use you, Saraki and the rest to free us from Baba Buhari

    Reply

  3. I may like you, but I like your boldness, I wish you were still in APC, baba Buhari has allow Yaya Bello to send you away, just as he allow El-Rufai to send Shehu Sani, you are a good product, it’s a pity, we are fighting within ourselves instead of fighting for the future of Nigeria. Please don’t abuse baba any longer

    Reply

  4. you are a good man Dino, so is FFK, very outspoken, help us send Baba away, they are killing us too much

    Reply

  5. I celebrate you today the singing senator according to BBC, you will soar above Yaya Bello and all your those against you, i love you

    Reply

Ayodeji
Guest
Ayodeji

I am so happy for you, welcome home

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Musa Raheem
Guest
Musa Raheem

I celebrate you today the singing senator according to BBC, you will soar above Yaya Bello and all your those against you, i love you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Usman Daudu
Guest
Usman Daudu

you are a good man Dino, so is FFK, very outspoken, help us send Baba away, they are killing us too much

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

I may like you, but I like your boldness, I wish you were still in APC, baba Buhari has allow Yaya Bello to send you away, just as he allow El-Rufai to send Shehu Sani, you are a good product, it’s a pity, we are fighting within ourselves instead of fighting for the future of Nigeria. Please don’t abuse baba any longer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

I’m happy with what I’m seeing, I can only hope, God will use you, Saraki and the rest to free us from Baba Buhari

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
trackback
I was as blind as Fani-Kayode, but he received healing from me - Dino Melaye | Latest Current news in nigeria newspapers - AmazingReveal

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago

