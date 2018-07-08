I was blind just like Fani-Kayode, but he received healing before me – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he was blind just like a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, but Fani-Kayode received healing of political blindness before him.

In a Tweet on Sunday Evening, Dino thanked God that both of them can now see. He noted that both of them are returnee to the PDP.

My brother FFK and I are both returnee to PDP. He only got healed of political blindness before me. Thank God we both can now see. Once we were blind and now we can see. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 8, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook