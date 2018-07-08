I was blind just like Fani-Kayode, but he received healing before me – Dino Melaye
The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says he was blind just like a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, but Fani-Kayode received healing of political blindness before him.
In a Tweet on Sunday Evening, Dino thanked God that both of them can now see. He noted that both of them are returnee to the PDP.
My brother FFK and I are both returnee to PDP. He only got healed of political blindness before me. Thank God we both can now see. Once we were blind and now we can see.
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 8, 2018
I am so happy for you, welcome home
I celebrate you today the singing senator according to BBC, you will soar above Yaya Bello and all your those against you, i love you
you are a good man Dino, so is FFK, very outspoken, help us send Baba away, they are killing us too much
I may like you, but I like your boldness, I wish you were still in APC, baba Buhari has allow Yaya Bello to send you away, just as he allow El-Rufai to send Shehu Sani, you are a good product, it’s a pity, we are fighting within ourselves instead of fighting for the future of Nigeria. Please don’t abuse baba any longer
I’m happy with what I’m seeing, I can only hope, God will use you, Saraki and the rest to free us from Baba Buhari
