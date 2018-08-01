Nigeria Today

I was terribly sad leaving PDP, Kwara speaker, 22 others dumps APC for PDP

17 mins ago

The Speaker of Kwara State house of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad says he was not happy when he left the People Democratic Party (PDP). He started this on Plenary on Wednesday, when he and 22 other honorable members of the Kwara State house of Assembly decamped from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the PDP

Regretting being a member of APC, Dr. Ali noted that he was happy to leave the APC for good. All the honorable members except one have finally changed party to the PDP.

“This is permitted by the Proviso to Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he noted

“Today, as I and other members of the Kwara State Assembly dump the APC for good, I heaved a sigh of relief.

“In 2014, I was terribly sad leaving PDP reluctantly with 36 other members of the House of Representatives.

“Today, I am the happiest leaving the APC for good. I wish I was never a member of the party,” he added

Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

Let’s rescue Nigeria from Buhari

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago

