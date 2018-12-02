‘I Will Beat Sanwo-Olu Hands Down In 2019’ – Agbaje Boasts

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos, State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, says he will beat All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, hands down in the 2019 election.

He said 2019 would be a year of victory for him, after two failed attempts.

Lagos is a stronghold of the APC and though over 40 candidates from different parties are eying the state’s governorship seat in 2019, APC’s Sanwo-olu and PDP’s Agbaje are believed to be major contenders.

Agbaje promised to shock the APC and its candidate in the election.

“I will beat the APC in 2019; mark my words, I will not only beat them, I will beat them flat. I am sure of winning because Lagosians are behind me.

“The support we were given in 2015 is still there, intact. We will expand on it in 2019. I am in the race because I am passionate about Lagos.

“I hear them calling me their customer because of my past attempts, but I tell them,the customer is King. By next year, we shall know the results. But I can assure you once again that I will beat them flat,” he said.

The governorship candidate said the APC had failed the state in all the ramifications, calling on residents to vote out the party for lack of progress.

He said he had the capacity, the experience and sincerity to deliver the Lagos of everybody’s dream, if elected.

