I will fix Nigeria’s problems, not blame past leaders – Dankwambo

A 2019 presidential hopeful and present Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo says if elected, he will focus on fixing the numerous challenges faced by the country instead of blaming past administrations.

Dankwambo who recently made his intention to contest the 2019 presidential elections known at a mammoth rally in Gombe last week said leaders are elected to solve problems and not play the blame game.

“As your President, I will not blame anyone for Nigeria’s problems, I will fix them. Leaders are elected to solve problems,” he said recently.

The governor who is expected to run under the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP will be contending with the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar amongst others, to clinch the sole ticket for the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)