I Will Give Succor To Young Nigerians To Stop Them From Running Abroad – Atiku Vows

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore hope in the country to stop young Nigerians from fleeing the country at an alarming rate.

The high rate of Nigerians leaving the country, legally and illegally, has hit worrying heights for a number of years and appears to be worsening with dwindling economic opportunities.

While answering questions on his Twitter account (@atiku) on Thursday, January 24, 2019, Atiku, a former vice president, said Nigerians are leaving the country because there’s no hope.

He promised to reverse the trend by growing the nation’s economy if he’s elected president.

He said, “Young Nigerians aren’t just leaving Nigeria because of bad pay and working conditions – they are leaving because there is no hope.

“In the early 2000s, we witnessed a big influx of Nigerians coming home to work and build new businesses because they saw our policies brought growth.

“We will bring that hope back for ALL Nigerians by growing our economy to support better jobs, pay and work conditions.”

The former vice president also promised to create jobs and decentralise the nation’s revenue sources to combat the problem of over 90 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty.

“Our JOBS policy is fully focused on wealth creation and employment for all Nigerians, not just graduates,” he said.

