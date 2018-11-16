“I Will Never Return To PDP For Whatever Reason” – Amaechi Vows

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed never to return to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for whatever reason.

The former Rivers State governor defected from the PDP in November 2013 after months of a power tussle between him and the party’s leadership. He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) with four other state governors to boost the chances of the then-opposition party for the 2015 general elections.

In an interview he granted to Arise News Television on Thursday, November 15, 2018, Amaechi said he’ll never return to his former party.

“I’m no longer in PDP. People should leave me alone now, I don’t want to go back to PDP. I’ll never return to PDP. Mark my words. I remain in APC,” he vowed.

Despite the minister’s apparently strong loyalty to the ruling party, it’s not rare to see Nigerian politicians lick their vomits and go back to their former parties. In fact, seven months before he dumped the PDP, Amaechi had vowed he would not jump ship.

“I am still in the PDP. I am a member of the PDP. PDP is the only national party in the country for now. Why will one want to leave a national party and go to another party?” he queried in April 2013.

In August 2018, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, both dumped the APC for a return to the PDP. They were two of the governors that dumped the PDP at the same time as Amaechi in 2013.

