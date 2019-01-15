I Will Resign If Am Unable To Add Value To Atiku Government – Peter Obi Reveals

Share this post:









The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has promised to resign if he is unable to add value in government under an Atiku Abubakar presidency.

Obi, 57, made the promise at the Nigeria Leadership Summit event which held in Yaba, Lagos on Friday, January 11, 2019.

On Friday, October 12, 2018, PDP presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar, announced Peter Obi as his running mate.

‘I was not Atiku’s friend when he named me running mate’

Obi told the audience at this summit that he was quite surprised that Atiku settled for him because he was not close friends with the former vice president of Nigeria.

“I am not that close to Atiku. I’m not one of those who knows him very well. It’s less than one year since I got familiar with him. His choosing me is courageous.

“If we get elected and it doesn’t work out between me and Atiku, I go home. I wasn’t born a governor or vice president. How do people want to stay where they are not adding value or doing anything?”, Obi asked.

Obi also said he governed Anambra without dipping a hand into the public till, from 2007 to 2014.

“I am not a saint, but I didn’t take money out of Anambra State that didn’t belong to me”, he said, citing the ‘healthy’ bank accounts he left for his successor Willie Obiano.

Obi and Atiku will square up against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on February 16, 2019, the day of Nigeria’s presidential election.

Over 70 other candidates across 91 political parties are jostling for the number one job in Africa’s largest economy and most populous country.

The February vote is seen as a referendum on the Buhari and APC presidency which promised to create jobs, secure the country, provide infrastructure, tackle endemic corruption and fix an ailing economy back in 2015.

