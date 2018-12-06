Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> I Will Send President Buhari Back To His Home Town, Daura In 2019 – Atiku

I Will Send President Buhari Back To His Home Town, Daura In 2019 – Atiku

34 mins ago
Share this post:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vowed to send President Buhari back to his hometown of Daura in Katsina state in 2019.

Atiku made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

According to Vanguard, Atiku said this while reacting to a comment made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, described the PDP flagbearer as a prodigal son, adding that he will suffer defeat in the upcoming election.

Atiku said “It is not political soothsayers like Oshiomhole that will determine the outcome of the elections but let it be known to him that President Buhari will not only be defeated, he will be retired to his beloved Daura in 2019.

“Does Oshiomhole think that Nigerians are fools? What will determine the direction of votes are the insecurity challenges, job losses, pain, anguish, and economic strangulation that this incompetent government has subjected Nigerians to.

“For Atiku, it is about Jobs; for Buhari, it is hopelessness. For Atiku, it is about opportunities; for Buhari, it is insensitivity. For Atiku, it is about inclusiveness; For Buhari, it is clannishness. Atiku is all about Getting Nigeria Working Again.”

Atiku Abubakar has also promised to revive the economy of the country to what it was between 2011 and 2015, if elected president.

He made the promise while speaking at the PDP mega rally in Ilorin, Kwara state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 45 political parties under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP) have endorsed Atiku Abubakar as its consensus candidate.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh