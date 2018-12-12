‘I Will Work To End ASUU Strike If Nigerians Should Vote Me In Feb. 2019’- Atiku

Share this post:









The presidential candidate on the ticket of the Peoples Democractic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over the lingering industrial action by ASUU and promises to end it.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, Atiku decried the industrial impasse between the Federal Government and labour unions in critical sectors in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate lamented that the situation was altering the future of Nigerians youths and putting families under undue pressure.

“Atiku Abubakar, however, offers hope to the striking lecturers and other agitating labour fronts as he has already set out templates to handle all related issues and ensure an end to incessant labour crisis, ensure industrial harmony and greater productivity in all sectors, immediately he is elected into office as president,” the statement said.

The former vice president stressed the importance of education and youth development to national cohesion, stability, development and economic prosperity.

He stated that he had already ‘articulated a clear and practical roadmap’ towards resolving all issues hampering education in Nigeria in his policy document, which he said embodies the aspiration and wishes of all Nigerians in their overall productive ventures.

“Our candidate has made ample provisions for enhanced welfare packages, research grants, better teaching and learning environment as well as a strong synergy between the union and government towards a harmonious working environment,” the statement revealed further.

