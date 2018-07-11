Nigeria Today

If DSS could not spot the discrepancies in Kemi Adeosun's NYSC certificate, how can they be expected to secure Nigeria? Reno Omokri

If DSS could not spot the discrepancies in Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate, how can they be expected to secure Nigeria? Reno Omokri

21 mins ago
Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri says the failure of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to spot the discrepancies in the NYSC certificate of Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun was a cause for concern to Nigerians.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno wondered how the DSS can secure the country if they were not able to spot the little discrepancies in the NYSC certificate of Kemi Adeosun.

“If Buhari’s DSS (also known as Daura Secret Service) could not spot the discrepancies in Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate, how can they be expected to secure Nigeria? This is what you get when you fill sensitive posts with those from your ethnicity rather than people who merit it!” he tweeted

 

