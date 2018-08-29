Apostle Suleman to Christians: If you see any Comedian that jokes about Jesus, slap him immediately

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has urged Christians to slap any comedian that use Jesus to crack jokes.

The Pastor who disclosed this while speaking at a church in Edo State recently according to Daily post reports wonders why Comedians don’t joke with Mohammed the way they joke with Jesus.

“Can you joke with Mohammed like that? They will kill you,” he asked

“No regard. Imagine comedians will be cracking jokes and using Jesus for joke, calling Jesus Bros J and a pastor doesn’t go to the altar and give him sound slap, ” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 26 visits today)