IGP Idris is the most partisan Police Boss in the history of Nigeria – Saraki

Share this post:









Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, as the most partisan head of the Nigerian Police force ever in the history of Nigeria.

In a statement on Twitter, Saraki noted that the method of digging out some old charges and allegations to arrest and incarcerate political opponents who had contrary views to the current administration by the Police was unacceptable.

The Statement reads:

“This method of digging out some old charges and allegations to arrest and incarcerate political opponents has presented this current Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, as the most partisan head of the Nigerian Police ever in the history of this country.

“We have continued to call on the security agencies to steer clear of partisanship and be professional in their activities.

“This is not a Banana Republic. Nobody is saying the police should not do their work in the prevention of crime and enforcement of laws. However, creating trumped up charges to implicate those who have contrary views to the administration and is highly unacceptable.

“It is not because Senator Melaye is the victim this time around. This should not happen to ANY Nigerian,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 185 times, 185 visits today)