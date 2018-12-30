Nigeria Today

IGP Idris is the most partisan Police Boss in the history of Nigeria – Saraki

1 hour ago
Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, as the most partisan head of the Nigerian Police force ever in the history of Nigeria.

In a statement on Twitter, Saraki noted that the method of digging out some old charges and allegations to arrest and incarcerate political opponents who had contrary views to the current administration by the Police was unacceptable.

The Statement reads:

“This method of digging out some old charges and allegations to arrest and incarcerate political opponents has presented this current Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, as the most partisan head of the Nigerian Police ever in the history of this country.

“We have continued to call on the security agencies to steer clear of partisanship and be professional in their activities.

“This is not a Banana Republic. Nobody is saying the police should not do their work in the prevention of crime and enforcement of laws. However, creating trumped up charges to implicate those who have contrary views to the administration and is highly unacceptable.

“It is not because Senator Melaye is the victim this time around. This should not happen to ANY Nigerian,”

Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

History will judge him well

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
Usiju Audu
Guest
Usiju Audu

Thank you Saraki, IGP Idris is a bug dissapontment to Nigeria

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Tell him to leave Dino Melaye alone.
Buhari is a corrupt, lifeless President, he must go

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

One day, Nigera will be free from him. He should remember what happened to Tafa Balogun

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago

