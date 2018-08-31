Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> I’m proud to be Minister of Communications – Shittu

I’m proud to be Minister of Communications – Shittu

1 min ago

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications Dr. Adebayo Shittu says he is proud to be a minister in an era when Nigeria is moving away from the past into a digital future.

Shittu made the comments today at the Nigeria Postal Service NIPOST  Stakeholders Conference on ‘Addressing Critical Challenges in E- Commerce, Identity & Security Management, Courier and Last Mile Delivery in Lagos.

“I feel very proud to be the Minister of Communications at this time when Nigeria is moving away from the past into a digital future.

“This occasion sets NIPOST apart from other Government agencies and in 2yrs we aim for NIPOST to be the leading Federal Government agency in terms of direct impact of the lives of Nigerian citizens,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.