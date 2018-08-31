I’m proud to be Minister of Communications – Shittu

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications Dr. Adebayo Shittu says he is proud to be a minister in an era when Nigeria is moving away from the past into a digital future.

Shittu made the comments today at the Nigeria Postal Service NIPOST Stakeholders Conference on ‘Addressing Critical Challenges in E- Commerce, Identity & Security Management, Courier and Last Mile Delivery in Lagos.

“I feel very proud to be the Minister of Communications at this time when Nigeria is moving away from the past into a digital future.

“This occasion sets NIPOST apart from other Government agencies and in 2yrs we aim for NIPOST to be the leading Federal Government agency in terms of direct impact of the lives of Nigerian citizens,” he said.

