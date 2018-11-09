Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Imo Speaker Denies Impeachment plans Against Gov. Okorocha

Imo Speaker Denies Impeachment plans Against Gov. Okorocha

12 hours ago

Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Dr. Iheanach Ihim has declared that there was no impeachment process against Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Ihim, who made the clarification in a statement signed by Mr. Marcel Ekwezuo, his Chief Press Secretary in Owerri on Friday, said the governor had carried out his duties within the provisions of the law.

He described the rumour as misleading, and also false the insinuations in some quarters that some members of the House had contemplated instituting impeachment procedures against the governor.

“His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, has so far conducted himself and steered the administrative machinery of Imo State within the most perceived and glaring ambits of the law.

“No member of the Imo House of Assembly has contemplated, even remotely, the misleading allegation of his impeachment,” he said.

According to him, the impeachment proceedings against any state governor is a constitutional matter but added that it is neither done surreptitiously nor stealthily.

“It is an act done in the open; and no member of the State Assembly has any knowledge of the fictitious and imaginary said impeachment procedure.”

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh