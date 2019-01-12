In 2015 Dino Melaye was going everywhere insulting Jonathan, but now the difference is clear – Yinka Odumaki

Share this post:









The Spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin says no successful anti-government protest can happen under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Odumakin disclosed this in an Interview with the Punch.

According to him, When the All Progressive Congress (APC ) was doing campaign in 2015, Senator Dino Melaye was going everywhere insulting Former President Goodluck Jonathan without any consequences, but now the difference was clear.

He maintained that Jonathan was the most abused President in the history of Nigeria.

“It was a festival of the oppressed and the disenchanted and when that happened, all kinds of outburst would come out but give it to Jonathan; nobody was arrested unlike what we have today. In fact, if we have that kind of gathering today, government would move tanks to the venue.

“Look at what they did to the Shiites; they killed them mercilessly. Some people cannot kill animals like that let alone human beings. I recall that in 2015 when Jonathan was leaving office, AIT had a programme and I was invited as a speaker.

“I said that our country would be lucky if the next President to succeed Jonathan would have his temperament because he remains the most abused president of Nigeria but nobody went to jail and no one was killed because of it.

“Look at what they are doing to Senator Dino Melaye today; when the All Progressives Congress was campaigning in 2015 and Melaye was in their party, he went everywhere and there was nothing he did not say against Jonathan and there was no consequence. Can someone do that today?”

