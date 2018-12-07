Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> INEC Appoints A New Secretary

INEC Appoints A New Secretary

3 hours ago
Share this post:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has taken to its twitter account to announce the appointment of a new secretary.

The board of INEC shared the appointment letter with the caption;

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony, as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December, 2018.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh