INEC Appoints A New Secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission has taken to its twitter account to announce the appointment of a new secretary.

The board of INEC shared the appointment letter with the caption;

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed the Administrative Secretary, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony, as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December, 2018.

