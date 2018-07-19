INEC condemns ‘vote-buying’ in Ekiti election

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says the instances of ‘vote-buying’ by some political parties in the recently concluded governorship elections in Ekiti state were highly regrettable.

National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a communiqué after a meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners REC in the country stated that; “The Commission reviewed the conduct of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State and preparations for the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship election.

“It noted the satisfactory conduct of the Ekiti governorship election as attested to by both domestic and international observers, the media and other stakeholders.

“The meeting also noted with deep concern, the rising phenomenon of vote-buying during elections and restated its commitment and determination to continue to work with all stakeholders, especially the security agencies, to stem the ugly trend.”

