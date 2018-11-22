INEC Fixes March 2, 2019 Date For Governorship And House Of Assembly Elections

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday announced the date for Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

According to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, all Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold March 2, 2019.

Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Conference Room in Abuja.

A statement on INEC’s twitter handle, @inecnigeria, quoted Yakubu as saying “The Area Council elections in FCT will hold on 2nd March 2019 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections. Party primaries for the Area Council elections ended on 27th October 2018.

“The list of candidates for elections would also be publicly displayed in INEC FCT office as well as the 6 Area Councils today.

“The Commission appeals to citizens to check the personal profile of the Chairmanship and Councilorship candidates that seek to represent them.

“Campaign for 2019 Presidential election officially commenced on Sunday, 18th Nov. 2018 as provided for by the Electoral Act. INEC is committed to closely monitoring the campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations.”

