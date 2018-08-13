INEC proposes location change for polling booths to check vote buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say it might consider repositioning voting booths to check incidents of vote buying.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in charge of Anambra state Dr Nkwachukwu Orji disclosed this to newsmen in Awka on Monday.

According to Dr. Orji, vote-buying is a big threat to democracy that needed everyone to join hands with the Independent National Electoral Commission to eradicate.

“The commission is considering re-arranging the way polling booths are positioned during elections to make it difficult for anybody to see the place a voter voted.

“INEC cannot check the problem of vote buying alone. It is a crime that security agents, members of the public who collect the money and politicians who buy the votes must come together to tackle,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)