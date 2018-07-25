INEC registers 160,000 voters in FCT community, 50,000 PVCs yet to be collected

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is not hiding its displeasure over the non-collection of permanent voter cards pvcs by eligible voters in Bwari area council of the FCT.

Speaking today at a stakeholders sensitization forum in the area council, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said despite the registration of more than 160,000 voters in the area council, there are still over 50,000 PVCs lying at the Bwari office of the commission.

“You cannot allow this to happen without properly sensitising the people on the collection of the cards, who will vote for you, how can they vote for you.

“You are the beneficiaries of the PVCs and not INEC; you should be more enthusiastic than us on this sensitisation.

“We do not want to continue keeping these cards, INEC is not the one voting, without these cards, electorate cannot vote,” he said.

He urged the stakeholders to further sensitize their wards on the need to collect their PVCs as according to him, distribution of the cads would continue until one week to the general elections in 2019.

