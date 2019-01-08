INEC Set To Train About One Million Workers For The Upcoming 2019 Elections

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will train over one million electoral staff and ad-hoc personnel for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Solomon Soyebi, Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), made the disclosure on Monday in Calabar.

He stated this during a training workshop for State Training Officers and Assistant State Training Officers on Cascade Training Implementation for 2019 elections.

The workshop was organised by INEC in collaboration with the International Foundation of Electoral System (IFES).

Soyebi explained that 850,000 electoral personnel would be trained as polling unit officials, while 150,000 would consist of Civil Society Organisations and officials of security agencies officials.

‘‘With just about 39 days to the first election and about 53 days to the second one, it is very important that we train our people adequately.

“For the poll officials, we are going to train over 850,000 personnel.

