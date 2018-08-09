INEC : We might have up to 46,000 candidates contesting in the 2019 general elections

Next year’s general elections might witness the largest number of contestants for elective offices in the history of Nigerian elections.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Professor Mahmoud Yakubu made the disclosure yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit on the management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), which hosted the INEC Youth Votes Count Campus Outreach Initiative.

According to the INEC boss, with 68 political parties already registered, the Commission is still processing over 130 applications from associations seeking registration.

“Our projection is that we might end up with 80 to 85 political parties. If half of them nominate candidates, we may end up with 46,000 candidates for the 2019 general elections.”

“In 2019, we are going to conduct elections into 1, 558 constituencies thus: 1 presidential constituency, 29 governorship constituencies, because in seven states, the governorship elections are conducted off-season. We have done six, and next month, we are conducting the Osun governorship election.

Then, we have 109 senators, 360 members of the House of Representatives, 991 members of state assemblies, and 69 chairmen and councillors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

