Intimidation Will Never Work In Nigeria- Ahmed Makarfi Says

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, on Friday said Nigeria was being ruled by “drowning men.”

Makarfi, who went to the Peoples Democratic Party national secretariat in Abuja to submit his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms. Said:

“Intimidation will not work, we know the APC members are left with no option but intimidation. When you are losing, whatever you see you grab. A drowning man, if you give him a sword, he will hold it.

“So we are dealing with drowning men, we should understand and see them as such. We must never lose focus to wrest power from the APC, they may use whatever they want to use, but let us use our brains.”

Sympathising with party supporters over attacks on its secretariat on Thursday by thugs allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, Makarfi said, “This has never happened before, for a party to leave its domain to go to another party’s headquarters and do what they did, but no matter how they try, they will not succeed

Makarfi also said he believed the country needs restructuring.

He said, “It is the principle and policy of the PDP that Nigeria needs to be restructured in the interest of all of us.

“Nigeria needs to be secured. There is too much bloodletting in this country today. We must restore sanity and stop these killings.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)