Irate youths set SARS office ablaze

1 min ago

Angry youths in Iwo town in Oaun state have set the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS of the Nigeria Police ablaze.

The youths from reports coming from the town took the action while expressing their grievance over the shooting and killing of an undergraduate Tunde Nofiu, by an officer attached to SARS on Thursday night.

The deceased was said to have arrived the town to celebrate the Eid il Fitir Muslim festival.

Osun state Commissioner of Police Mr. Finihan Adeoye, was yet to ascertain the report as at the time of filing this report.

Details later.

