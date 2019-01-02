It Will Be A Herculean Task Liberating Lagos From Tinubu’s Grip, PDP Admits

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, on Tuesday acknowledged that it would be a herculean task wrestling power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos during the forthcoming governorship elections.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the APC will square up with Jimi Agbaje of the PDP and other candidates in the governorship election.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, the state chairman of PDP, said while he was confident that PDP would terminate APC’s rule in the state and liberate Lagosians, he was aware that it would be a daunting task, given the firm grip of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the state.

According to Dominic, aside the fact that the APC controlled the state resources, it was also using security agencies, especially the police, to its advantage.

He said: “It won’t be easy, given his firm grip on the state and the fact that they have been in power since 1999.

“They are in control of the state and local governments and they also have the resources of the state at their disposal. But we have the people on our side and that is the confidence we have.

“Also, when you consider the high rate of poverty in the land, they will want to resort to vote-buying. They also control the police in the state and at the national level.

“We all saw what happened in Osun State. It was the security agencies versus PDP and they will want to do the same in other places, especially Lagos, but we are prepared for them.

“We are also appealing to the police to be impartial in all they do. If they are impartial, there is no question about it, PDP will win.

“We are talking to the people and giving them the message of hope. The APC are master riggers. We all know they rigged the last governorship election in Lagos State but that will not happen anymore. So, we are telling Lagosians to get their PVCs, vote wisely and shine their eyes.

“On our part, we will tighten all loopholes and ensure every vote counts. We will make sure APC didn’t succeed with their rigging this time around. I am very positive that this time around, the time is up for APC in Lagos.

“The good people of Lagos are determined to kick them out. Look at what is going on in the town; bad roads and filth everywhere, yet people are being heavily burdened with tax.

“People are unhappy with APC rule in Lagos and they are seeking a credible alternative. I can assure them PDP will provide that credible alternative in 2019.”

Dominic also lamented that its campaign for the elections had been greatly affected by the destruction of its billboards and posters by APC supporters.

He, however, said the PDP would not respond in kind but appeal to the police to call those behind the nefarious act to order.

